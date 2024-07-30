Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sapiens International Stock Down 0.4 %

SPNS opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

