Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.99

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.99 and last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 2739728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.15.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,561,000. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after buying an additional 938,356 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

