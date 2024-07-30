Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.00

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 1586375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Science in Sport Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science in Sport news, insider Roger Thomas Mather acquired 117,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £19,999.99 ($25,726.77). In other news, insider Dan Wright purchased 613,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,750 ($22.51) per share, for a total transaction of £10,727,500 ($13,799,202.47). Also, insider Roger Thomas Mather purchased 117,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.99 ($25,726.77). 11.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

