Scotiabank Trims Canfor (TSE:CFP) Target Price to C$19.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

CFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.83.

Canfor Stock Up 1.9 %

Canfor stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.75. 54,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.58. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$13.41 and a 52 week high of C$21.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($1.25). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

