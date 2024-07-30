Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.34

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.34 and last traded at C$12.07, with a volume of 77372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.46.

Several research firms have commented on SES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 323,569 shares of company stock worth $3,752,369 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

