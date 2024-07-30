Service Co. International (SCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Service Co. International has set its FY24 guidance at $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.500-3.800 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

