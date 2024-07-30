Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

SEVN traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. 8,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,611. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

