Share Repurchase Program Announced by Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Board of Directors

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

NYSE:FICO traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,586.84. The company had a trading volume of 180,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,841. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $810.26 and a 1-year high of $1,658.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,464.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,326.97.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

