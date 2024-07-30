Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rises By 25.0%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 4,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

