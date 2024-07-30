Short Interest in AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Declines By 12.5%

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,156.0 days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDTVF remained flat at $31.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AB Industrivärden has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile
