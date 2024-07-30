Short Interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Decreases By 8.3%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Addentax Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Addentax Group stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Addentax Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 60.34%.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

