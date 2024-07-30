Short Interest in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Declines By 7.3%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment
Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in AeroVironment by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 288,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Trading Down 1.0 %
AVAV stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.45. 108,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $91.25 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
