Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Decreases By 18.6%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AEye Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. 387,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,126. AEye has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.27. AEye had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 8,382.08%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

In related news, Director Luis Dussan sold 105,076 shares of AEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $253,233.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 164,880 shares of company stock worth $507,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.36% of AEye as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.