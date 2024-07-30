Short Interest in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Rises By 18.1%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 200,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Allient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allient

Allient Price Performance

ALNT stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $473.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Allient has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.84 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allient will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Allient’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Institutional Trading of Allient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNT. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allient by 36.2% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allient by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allient by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allient by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Allient by 19.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.