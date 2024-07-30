Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Rises By 25.2%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 98,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,106. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $9.74.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
