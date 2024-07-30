Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Rises By 25.2%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 98,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,106. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.