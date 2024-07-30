Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Decreases By 23.1%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,124. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

