Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Decreases By 11.8%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Arko alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Arko Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arko by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Arko by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 88,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.45. Arko has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. Analysts predict that Arko will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.16%.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.