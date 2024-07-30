Short Interest in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Increases By 10.6%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 396,079 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $15,556,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 54.6% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 542,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after buying an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,113. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.