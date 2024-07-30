Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Rises By 20.0%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,041 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATOS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 569,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,088. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.