Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Drops By 16.4%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,499. Atour Lifestyle has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth about $61,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,702,000 after buying an additional 1,366,236 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,181,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 1,057,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

