Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Declines By 7.5%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXTLF remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Axtel has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

