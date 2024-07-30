Short Interest in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Grows By 23.0%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $115,570.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,466 shares of company stock valued at $140,534. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. 28,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

