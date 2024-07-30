Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Declines By 21.5%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 350,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $193.43 million for the quarter.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
