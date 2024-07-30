Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Rises By 25.7%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of CAPR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 114,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 4.00. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

