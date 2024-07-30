Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Declines By 13.6%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CBL International Stock Performance

BANL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 72,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. CBL International has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.15.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

