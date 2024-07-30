Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Declines By 13.6%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CBL International Stock Performance
BANL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 72,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. CBL International has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.15.
CBL International Company Profile
