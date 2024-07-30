Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Expands By 24.2%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 0.5 %

ELPC stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 21,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,811. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELPC. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

