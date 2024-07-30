Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Rises By 22.9%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Culp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CULP

Culp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Culp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 8,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,810. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,872.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,872.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $260,340.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 39,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $186,428.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,134. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 102,172 shares of company stock worth $507,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.