Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Grows By 21.7%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

DFILF stock remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. DFI Retail Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.