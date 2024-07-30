Short Interest in Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Grows By 10.0%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Equatorial Energia Price Performance

OTCMKTS EQUEY remained flat at $5.75 during trading on Tuesday. Equatorial Energia has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Equatorial Energia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0051 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Equatorial Energia’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

