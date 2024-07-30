Short Interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Expands By 29.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 8,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSM

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.