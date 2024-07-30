Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Expands By 21.2%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,789,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 1,476,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.3 days.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 3,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,926. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

