Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Expands By 21.2%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,789,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 1,476,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.3 days.
Iberdrola Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 3,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,926. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.
About Iberdrola
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iberdrola
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.