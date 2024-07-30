Short Interest in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Expands By 26.9%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 154,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ICCM
IceCure Medical Stock Up 0.3 %
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IceCure Medical Company Profile
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
Further Reading
