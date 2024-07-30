Short Interest in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Expands By 26.9%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 154,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of ICCM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 75,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,518. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

