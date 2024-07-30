Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Expands By 28.9%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Infobird Price Performance

Shares of IFBD opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Infobird has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $200.00.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

