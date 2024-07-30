Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Expands By 28.9%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Infobird Price Performance
Shares of IFBD opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Infobird has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $200.00.
About Infobird
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Infobird
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.