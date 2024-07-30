Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Decreases By 16.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 127,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP remained flat at $22.97 on Tuesday. 86,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,337. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

