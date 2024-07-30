Short Interest in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Drops By 19.3%

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQMG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $323,000.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

