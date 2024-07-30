Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Drops By 21.8%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $4.30 on Tuesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Get JCR Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.