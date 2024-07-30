Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Increases By 24.6%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

Shares of JFIN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,409. The company has a market capitalization of $296.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jiayin Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jiayin Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

