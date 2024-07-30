Short Interest in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Increases By 26.1%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 591,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $189.50. 20,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,904. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.45. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

