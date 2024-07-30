Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Drops By 19.4%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 215,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

MMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

