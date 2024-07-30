Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Expands By 22.9%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CAF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,447. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,353,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,684,000 after acquiring an additional 538,787 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 622,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 49.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

