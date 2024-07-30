Short Interest in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Grows By 22.8%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NextNav Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNAVW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,138. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. NextNav has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

