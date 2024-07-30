Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Decreases By 16.1%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 1,288,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

