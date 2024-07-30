Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Decreases By 16.1%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 1,288,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.
Northern Star Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile
