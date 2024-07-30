Short Interest in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Rises By 23.7%

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 31.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.01%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECO. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the first quarter worth $210,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

