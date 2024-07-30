Short Interest in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Increases By 21.1%

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $180,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth $1,293,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

OPY stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.57. 76,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $532.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.59 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Oppenheimer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oppenheimer

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

