Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Drops By 15.0%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,425.0 days.

Orica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCLDF opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Get Orica alerts:

About Orica

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.