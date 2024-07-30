Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Declines By 17.4%

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 3.19% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.