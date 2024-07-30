Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Declines By 17.4%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $26.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
