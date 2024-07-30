Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Decreases By 20.3%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,195,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 123,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,779. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

