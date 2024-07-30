Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Rises By 23.1%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 681,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $479.09. 294,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $483.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.25.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

