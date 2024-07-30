Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Drops By 16.2%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. United Internet has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

