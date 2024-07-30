SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,602. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $696.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.94.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

